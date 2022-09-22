Water flows down the Wissahickon Creek in view of the Autumn foliage Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fall is officially here and that means that with the leaves turning colors of orange, yellow, and red, it’s time to visit some of the beautiful scenes of foliage Pennsylvania is home to.

October is when fall foliage reaches its peak through Pennsylvania, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said in a press release. On September 29, the DCNR website will have fall foliage reports and will update them every Thursday.

“Each year we are blessed with the opportunity to view some of the world’s most beautiful fall foliage here in the commonwealth,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “It is important to remember that Pennsylvania is a large state with more than 130 native tree species. This gives residents and tourists plentiful opportunities to see a wide array of colors, ensuring every autumn.”

Those visiting the forests to look at the fall foliage Pennsylvania has to offer can find them online at Penn’s Woods Fall Foliage story map and on the Pa. Tourism Office’s website.

The DCNR has 121 state parks with more than 2.2 million acres of land, along with state foresters and park personnel that can recommend the best times to view the fall foliage. There are also regional forestry experts that can give a projected outlook for fall foliage in their region, along with the physiology of the color.

Northeast Pennsylvania : Austin Noguera, forester- Pinchot Forest District in North Abington Township

: Austin Noguera, forester- Pinchot Forest District in North Abington Township Northwest Pennsylvania : Cecile Stelter, district forester- Cornplanter State Forest District in Warren

: Cecile Stelter, district forester- Cornplanter State Forest District in Warren Southeast Pennsylvania : Rick Hartlieb, assistant district forester – William Penn State Forest District in Elverson

: Rick Hartlieb, assistant district forester – William Penn State Forest District in Elverson Southcentral Pennsylvania : Ryan Reed, natural resource program specialist- Harrisburg

: Ryan Reed, natural resource program specialist- Harrisburg Southwest Pennsylvania : Rachael Mahony, environmental education specialist- Laughlintown

: Rachael Mahony, environmental education specialist- Laughlintown Northcentral Pennsylvania: Chris Firestone, wild plant program manager- Tioga State Forest District in Wellsboro

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Along with the fall foliage, Pennsylvania has many fall festivals, pick-your-own farms, and haunted attractions for visitors to enjoy.

The release said that tourism creates more than $5 billion in tax revenues and is responsible for more than 500,000 jobs related to or benefit from it.