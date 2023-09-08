INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The death of a man at a limestone quarry is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County.

Friday morning, first responders were dispatched to Ridge Limestone, Inc., in Young Township, responding to a call of an employee entrapped in a limestone hopper. Despite rescue efforts, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident and no cause and manner of death has been released yet. An autopsy is to be conducted Friday. No foul play is suspected and next-of-kin is being notified.

More information is available on the Pennsylvania State Police’s website.