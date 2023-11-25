HOLLIDAYBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The first day of antler and antlerless rifle season shot off on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Pennsylvania and many hunters dropped off their prizes to processing centers.

The owner of Gearharts Meats, Thomas Gearhart, said he is busy from dawn till dusk, with hunters dropping off deer all day.

According to Gearhart, things have changed. “Previously, people used to go up to camp for the weekend, spending money up north and in the town where they were staying,” he said. “However, nowadays, people hunt for two days and then go back to work.”

Gearhart processes up to 300 deer, reaching the shop’s limit.

“We cut wrap freeze all the by products out of it and its pretty much whatcha need we will do it for you,” Gearhart said.

After hunting for six years, Aidain Drass eagerly awaited this day to look for a buck. This is the first time he’s ever gotten his deer on the first day of rifle season.

“When I first started, I got my biggest buck. But this one is huge, but not the biggest point size, but I’m pretty happy about the way it came out,” Drass said.

The season will end on December 9th.