HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) – Several democrats of the Pennsylvania House have issued a statement on the progress of the Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward.

Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward was tasked with finding a bipartisan agreement to end gridlock in the House.

State Representatives Tim Briggs (D-Montgomery), Morgan Cephas (D-Phila.) and Peter Schweyer released the following statement:

“This bipartisan workgroup is committed to prioritizing seeking justice for child sexual abuse survivors and drafting appropriate operating rules for the Special Session and regular session.

“The workgroup members have met frequently with serious and honest conversations, but we have not yet agreed to, and should not agree to, anything until we have public input. That’s why we look forward to the Speaker’s upcoming statewide listening sessions.”

The first listening session will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. in the Simmons Auditorium at the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh.