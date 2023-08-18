ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has launched an investigation into the house explosion in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood of Plum Borough, Allegheny County.

Under the direction of Governor Shapiro, on Aug. 14 the DEP began conducting a stray gas investigation at the site of the incident. The investigation included looking for sources of combustible gas near the structure and inspecting nearby natural gas-related facilities.

“From the moment DEP was called in to investigate, our experts have worked tirelessly alongside county officials and partner agencies to aid in identifying the cause,” DEP Secretary Rich Negrin said. “Our emergency response team, geologists, and members of the Oil and Gas District Operations will continue to have boots on the ground in the days ahead, as we exhaust every relevant resource in our scope of jurisdiction.”

DEP inspectors are using handheld gas detectors to take daily readings for the presence and concentration of combustible gas, such as methane, in the soil or the structures around the area. Inspectors are then taking samples for lab analysis where sufficient gas is measured.

Potential methane sources can include landfills, sewer lines, active/abandoned/historic oil or natural gas wells and coal mines.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The DEP has began inspecting abandoned/historic wells and will need to continue to search for unregistered oil and gas wells in the area as well.