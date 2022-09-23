WTAJ — Meg Snead, The Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary, is advising those who participate in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to be aware of potential scams.

On Thursday, Snead warned residents of the Commonwealth of individuals that are going door-to-door asking for LIHEAP reception to see their bills and make sure they are correct.

The LIHEAP however, goes directly to the household’s utility company or heating provider as a grant. Snead said that neither the DHS or the utility companies would solicit information from LIHEAP recipients.

“If you have received unsolicited visits asking you about your LIHEAP benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. Do not respond so you do not fall victim to identity theft, and please inform the DHS fraud tip line immediately,” Snead stated.

The DHS says the regular LIHEAP season begins on Nov. 1 and runs through April 28, 2023. More information will be released closer to that date and can be found on their website.