HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard will be celebrated on Sunday at a deployment ceremony in Harrisburg.

Over the next two to three weeks, these members of the Guard will undergo training before being deployed to the Horn of Africa for nine months.

These men and women are part of the Second Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment which is based out of the Erie area.

Comprised of approximately 15,000 members, the Pennsylvania Army National Guard is the largest of all 54 of the states and territories Army National Guards, and in 2022 had approximately 850 members deployed in operations in Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan and Romania.