EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28.

LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, who have had their water service terminated, or who have received notice that their water service will be terminated within the next 60 days.

LIHWAP has accepted over 37,000 applicants since January 4, when the program began, providing an average benefit of $560 to families in danger of losing their water services.

Any Pennsylvanians interested in applying must be able to provide the following:

Names, social security numbers, and dates of birth for anyone in the household

Proof of income for all members of the household, including applicant

A recent water bill

“Any Pennsylvanian having trouble paying drinking water or wastewater bills should apply as soon as possible to see if they qualify for help. Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services that keep our homes safe are important to our daily lives and a family’s ongoing health and wellbeing. This program is ending on October 28, so anyone who may be able to benefit from this program should apply today. You do not need to know your eligibility in order to apply,” said Meg Sneed, DHS Acting Secretary.

To apply for LIHWAP, visit the COMPASS website. The DHS’s County Assistance Office can provide in-person aid. Pennsylvanians can also request a paper application or assistance applying by calling the Customer Service Centers at 1-877-395-8930 for anyone not in Philadelphia or 215-560-7226 for anyone in Philadelphia.