(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought.

According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill reads that you would still need to have a physical copy of your license, but an app would give you the option to carry just the digital version.

The passage of this bill would require PennDOT to create a new app that would allow residents to download and renew their driver’s licenses for a “reasonable” fee.

Currently, PennDOT is already working to update photo IDs in the state with a new look that has more security features.

The proposed legislature follows along with a bill that was passed in Louisiana in 2016 and has since had versions passed in 10 states including Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Fewer people are relying on traditional wallets and purses and are using their phones to store credit/debit cards for payments, and even their proof of insurance for their vehicles.

Officials believe the digital version would be superior to a physical version as it can’t be lost, broken, damaged, or even stolen.

While Apple ID allows users to use a digital version of their driver’s license, there’s no word on if Pennsylvania would also use Apple ID, their own app, some other digital form, or a hybrid of it all.

These proposed changes to go digital are completely separate from the federal “Real I.D.” requirements that are scheduled to go into effect in 2025 after a two-year extension was put in place.