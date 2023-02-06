BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re “Down with the sickness,” then you’re in luck when Disturbed comes to The Pavilion at Star Lake with Breaking Benjamin.

The 2000s rock icons are kicking off the “Take back your life” world tour this spring and will venture across the US, into Canada, and even over to Europe, landing in Burgettstown on August 26.

While Disturbed headlines, there are other special guests including Theory of a Deadman throughout the tour. For Burgettstown, they’ll be with special guests Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer.

Disturbed’s latest album, Divisive, was released in Nov. 2022 and reached number 13 on the US Billboard Rock charts — only the third album by the band that didn’t reach number one. Breaking Benjamin, however, hasn’t had a new album released since April 2018 so their performance might just be the best of the best of their most beloved radio-played tunes.

Tickets to the general public go on say at 10 a.m., Friday, February 10. For VIP members, you can get them as early as 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 7. You can click here for more info and tickets.