Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania might have some weird laws, but does it have a Good Samaritan law?

Pennsylvania has some pretty random laws going on. For example, fortune-telling is illegal in the Commonwealth. But what about a good samaritan law? A law that many fans of the hit ’90s sitcom “Seinfeld” might remember from the series finale when the four main characters were arrested for violating the good samaritan law in Massachusetts.

Short answer: Yes. Pennsylvania has a good samaritan law, but it’s not quite like what you think of if you saw that fateful “Seinfeld” finale where instead of helping a man being mugged, the four mocked him and made jokes.

Pennsylvania’s good samaritan law is more about protecting you if you help and render first aid to someone in an emergency event.

According to Title 42 in Pa. — The Good Samaritan Law — a good samaritan is protected, civilly, if someone is in an emergency — i.e. car crash, house fire, shot during a crime, etc… — and they happen to get injured by your help.

Basically, the law in Pennsylvania states that you can’t be sued in civil court if you happen to break someone’s rib when giving them the Heimlich if they’re choking at a restaurant, for example.

The exception to the law is if grossly negligent acts or omissions result in harm to the person receiving emergency care or being moved to a hospital or other place for medical care.

The good samaritan law not only protects regular citizens but also covers those trained to deal with these emergency events, such as police.

The law also protects samaritans when helping first responder’s animals, such as a police K9.