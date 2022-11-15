HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Health (DOH) announced its plans to distribute millions of dollars in federal funding to help long-term care facilities sustain quality care.

Applications are open for long-term care facilities to receive their share of $11.7 million in federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help build resilience to sustain quality care as the population ages and needs change, according to the DOH.

The DOH said the “Long-Term Care Quality Investment Pilot RFA” Request for Applications is open to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), personal care homes (PCHs), assisted living facilities (ALFs) and intermediate care facilities (ICFs).

“We want to make investments that will contribute to the long-range success of facilities that care for some of our most vulnerable residents,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “These funds will be invested in key areas including workforce development, staff retention and infrastructure developments that support infection prevention control and emergency preparedness.”

Facilities must be enrolled by Dec. 9 in the Long-Term Care Resiliency, Infrastructure Supports, and Empowerment (LTC RISE) program to be eligible for the funding.

The deadline to apply for funding is 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Funds are expected to be awarded in the second quarter of 2023.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Facilities in Philadelphia are not eligible for this funding as the Philadelphia Department of Public Health received its own funding.

More information can be found online at the state’s e-marketplace here.