(WTAJ)– A Pennsylvania man who was found guilty for violating human rights and developing an illegal weapons manufactory in Israel became the second person to ever be convicted for torture, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Ross Roggio, 54, of Stroudsburg, was convicted of torture, conspiracy to commit torture, conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, exporting weapons parts and services to Iraq without the approval of the Department of State, exporting weapons tools to Iraq without the approval of the Department of Commerce, smuggling goods, wire fraud, and money laundering, according to a release Monday by the DOJ. Sentencing will be August 23 and the maximum sentence Roggio faces is life in prison.

According to the release, Roggio is the second person to ever be convicted of torture since the federal torture statute went into effect in 1994.

“Roggio brutally tortured another human being to prevent interference with his illegal activities,” Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. said. “Thanks to the courage of the victim and other witnesses, the hard work of U.S. law enforcement, and the assistance of Estonian authorities, he will now be held accountable for his cruelty.”

Roggio tortured the victim for 39 days by suffocating them with a belt and threatening to cut off their fingers, the DOJ said. Soldiers that were under Roggio’s direction kidnapped the victim and detained them at a Kurdish military compound. The soldiers then beat, tased, choked and otherwise physically and mentally abused the victim, the DOJ said.

The victim worked at a Kurdish weapons factory that was being illegally developed by Roggio, according to court documents. Roggio was manufacturing M4 automatic rifles and Glock 9mm pistols and illegally exporting gun parts that were supposed to be controlled by the Departments of State and Commerce.

“Today’s guilty verdict demonstrates that Roggio’s brutal acts of directing and participating in the torture of an employee over the course of 39 days by Kurdish soldiers could not avoid justice,” said U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “We thank all the prosecutors and law enforcement agents who worked tirelessly to address these acts that occurred in Iraq.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The FBI and HSI investigated the torture and were joined by the Department of Commerce’s BIS Office of Export Enforcement.