LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The manager of a central Pennsylvania gas station from India was convicted of staging a robbery to get a special U.S. visa.

Vinaykumar Patel, 50, was convicted Dec. 6 after a three-day jury trial for multiple counts related to the fraud.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Patel was the manager of the Fuel-On convenience store in Lock Haven. In June 2019, Patel reached out to a person in New Jersey about hiring someone to stage a robbery of the store.

Patel then used the Pennsylvania State Police reports to apply for a U-visa — a special visa offered to non-citizens who are victims of crime and are cooperative with law enforcement. Patel had no legal immigrant status at the time of the robbery, Karam said.

Patel now faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, supervised release, and a fine.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Geoffrey MacArthur and Alisan Martin prosecuted the case.