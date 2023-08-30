PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three Panama residents have been indicted by a grand jury in Pittsburgh on conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced the indictment Wednesday, stating the charges stem from the Department of Justice’s efforts to protect older adults from fraud and financial exploitation.

Stefano Zanetti, 41, of Canada; Samuel David Ferrer Avila, 22, a citizen of Venezuela; and Cesar Javier Chourio Monrante, 27, a citizen of Venezuela and Colombia, were listed as the defendants in separate indictments.

“Our office is committed to protecting elderly and other vulnerable victims from fraud

schemes targeting residents of Western Pennsylvania,” U.S. Attorney Olshan said. “This case

demonstrates that we will use all available tools to identify and hold accountable those who steal from seniors, and we will work with our domestic and international partners to seek justice even when the evidence leads to perpetrators operating outside the United States. We encourage people to make use of the Department of Justice’s online resources to learn about these common fraud schemes and avoid falling prey to them.”

The indictment alleges that Zanetti, Ferrer Avila and Chourio Monrante orchestrated and executed a nationwide scheme to defraud, specially targeted at elderly people, and caused losses of more than $1,500,000 to victims in Pittsburgh, along with other places in the country. Other places included Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, New Hampshire, New York and Tennessee.

As part of the scheme, the defendants contacted victims and falsely claimed that a family member of the victim, usually a grandchild, had been arrested in connection with a legal proceeding and needed money for bail.

The victims were then told to withdraw cash and provide it to a “courier” who would visit them at their homes. However, the victim’s relative was not in custody and the “courier” was one of the conspiracy members.

From their locations in Panama, the defendants allegedly directed groups of “couriers” to pick up the money and proceed with transferring it to others, including the defendants.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation. They were assisted by domestic and international agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and National Police of Panama, Sensitive Investigation Unit.

The indictments for the case were returned in December 2022 and were unsealed on Aug. 21 following the arrest of Zanetti and Ferrer Avila on Aug. 2. Chourio Monrante was arrested on Aug. 11. All three were caught in Panama.

The law allows the defendants to serve a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of $750,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.