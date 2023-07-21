(WTAJ)– 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump will be holding a campaign rally in Erie Pa.

On July 29, at 6 p.m. Trump will be at the Erie Insurance Arena at 809 French Street. The schedule for the day can be found below.

Schedule for the rally

8 a.m. – Parking and lines open

1 p.m. – Doors open

4 p.m. – Special guest speakers deliver remarks

6 p.m. – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump delivers remarks

Attendees are welcome to register for general admission tickets on Trump’s website. Registration is free, however, you may only register for up to two tickets per mobile number.