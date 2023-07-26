ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Clearfield and DuBois are partnering with Donate Life Pa. (DLPA) to launch their fourth annual Pa. donor day.

According to DLPA, Every 10 minutes in Pa. someone is told that they need a life-saving transplant. With more than 7,000 patients currently on the transplant list, the need for registered organ and tissue donors is a public health crisis.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

DLPA encourages people to visit their website on August 1 to register as a donor. This years goal is to have 50% of eligible Pa. residents registered. DLPA wants to remind the community that eight lives can be saved by just one donor.