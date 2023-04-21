ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Amusement parks across the country have seen an uptick in unruly and inappropriate behavior and Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom are implementing a new chaperone policy, similar to other Pennsylvania parks.

Under the policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger will need to be accompanied by someone — a chaperone — who is at least 21 years old to get in and remain in the park after 4 p.m.

Opening day is Friday, May 12. The new policy will already be in full effect.

The company said in a statement on its Facebook page:

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Dorney Park. Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues.

We are committed to keeping Dorney Park a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment.”

The new chaperone policy also reads that anyone 15 years old or younger who is found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone may be kicked out of the park.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Similarly, Kennywood, who own Sandcastle, Idlewild & soak zone, Dutch Wonderland, and Camp Compounce, also have rules about unaccompanied minors.

Kennywood said that anyone 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old to enter after 4 p.m. The chaperone has to remain in the park or else minors will be immediately ejected.