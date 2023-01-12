WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) called on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to extend the period for submitting a challenge to the National Broadband Map.

Congressman Joyce was joined by 25 other Members of Congress in sending a letter to NTIA Assistant Secretary for Communication and Information Alan Davidson, calling for an extension of the January 13, 2023 “best opportunity” deadline.

The National Broadband Map, published by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will be a critical tool in determining how the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program funds are distributed to communities in order to buildout broadband infrastructure.

“The challenge period is a time for my constituents to determine whether the mapping data provided by the FCC is accurate. Sadly, a shortened challenge period has made it impossible for my constituents to provide accurate and relevant input to yield the best possible maps,” Congressman Joyce said. “That is why I’m asking for an extension to the challenge period in order to give Americans the chance to fully look at this map and provide accurate data on the needs of their communities.”

Read Congressman Joyce’s letter here.

As a Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, bringing high-speed internet access to rural Pennsylvania is one of Congressman Joyce’s top priorities in Washington.

Last September, Congressman Joyce hosted a roundtable discussion with Pennsylvania Executive Director of Broadband Brandon Carson, and Federal Communications Commissioner Brendon Carr, along with community leaders in PA-13 to discuss the impact of broadband access for rural communities.