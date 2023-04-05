The Pennsylvania State Capitol building is seen in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would classify drag performances as an adult-oriented business and it would ban shows on public property if it were to pass.

Representative Aaron Bernstine (R-Parts of Lawrence and Butler County) introduced the legislation in a memo to lawmakers on Wednesday, April 5. His proposal would ban shows on public property or in areas that can be seen by minors.

“My legislation will classify drag shows as an “adult-oriented business” under Title 68,” Bernstine wrote. “As an adult-oriented business, commonsense limits would have to be considered that protect minors. This includes location of performance, age of the intended audience, etc.”

According to Bernstine, the legislation is in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month and referenced a Lancaster school in April 2022 that allegedly held an after-school X-rated drag show on school property.

“Parents have a right to know their children are not being exposed to sexually charged content in a public forum. Drag shows that appeal to minors on school property, libraries, and other public places should not be accepted in any functioning society. My legislation will ensure that this no longer occurs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

