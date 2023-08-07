MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was taken to the hospital after their car flew into the second floor of a home in Decatur Township on Sunday.

On Aug. 6 at 3:15 p.m., Junction Fire Company was called to assist the Decatur Volunteer Fire Company for a report of a vehicle accident on the 800 block of Alfarata Road.

Upon arrival, a vehicle was found to have crashed into the second floor of the home and the driver had been removed from the car according to a spokesperson with the fire department.

Photo provided by Junction Fire Co.

The driver was transported to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital by Fame EMS.

Crews were able to stabilize the home and assisted the homeowners in putting up a tarp due to upcoming storms. Junction Fire Company said fire crews remained on the scene for about three hours.

State Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.