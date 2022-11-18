PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver’s licenses and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday, November 24.

They will also be closed Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2022 is available online. If you are planning to visit one of PennDOT’s On-Line Messenger Service Centers, please call ahead for hours of operation during holidays.