HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new year means that drivers in Pennsylvania will see an increase in turnpike fees and including implementing strict penalties for those with hundreds of dollars in unpaid tolls.

When Sunday, Jan. 8 rolls around, turnpike drivers will see a five percent increase in their rate regardless if they have an E-ZPass or if they are Toll By Plate. E-ZPass customers will see an increase from $1.70 to $1.80 while Toll By Plate customers will have to pay $4.40 instead of $4.10.

The reason for the increase in tolls is to help with the PA Turnpike`s funding and capital-improvement obligations. It’s possible the increase will stick around until 2025.

Drivers who have overdue tolls will also see much stricter penalties because of the new Act 112 law that was signed on Nov. 3, 2022. The PA turnpike can now work with the state’s Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to suspend motor-vehicle registrations of those with four or more overdue Toll By Plate invoices or $250 or more in unpaid tolls or outstanding toll invoices. Before the law was passed, drivers had to have had six or more overdue invoices or $500 in unpaid tolls.

PA Turnpike Officials believe that the number of people who know they owe tolls will diminish with the stricter requirements.

“This law strengthens our efforts to hold violators accountable for failure to pay,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “By far, most travelers do the right thing and pay their fair share. If you’re someone who believes there are no consequences for toll theft, we want you to know that you’re mistaken.”

If someone is convicted for driving a vehicle while suspended, they can face a mandatory, three-month driver’s license suspension; fines of up to $500 plus court costs; auto-insurance policy cancellations and higher premiums; and a record of the violation on the owner’s driver history.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In order to settle unpaid PA Turnpike tolls, call 1-877-736-6727 or use the Toll By Plate invoice QR code and scan it to pay directly from your mobile device.