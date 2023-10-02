PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were found guilty in federal court for targeting older western Pennsylvania residents with an “elaborate” scheme, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced.

A jury convicted Roderick Feurtado, 56, and Tarek, Bouanana, 47, both of Las Vegas, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after a five-day trial in federal court in Pittsburgh.

Evidence at trial showed that the duo traveled to Pennsylvania in Sept. 2021 and started a scheme to defraud the elderly.

In the scheme, Pennsylvania residents were contacted and told a family member, usually a grandchild, was detained and needed money for bail. They would then have the victims withdraw cash and give it to a “courier.” Bouananae acted as one of the “couriers” while Feurtado was the “safehouse” where the money was dropped off by the fake couriers.

It’s said that they were responsible for at least $250,000 in total victim loss in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

“The evidence in this case showed that Bouanane and Feurtado participated in a sophisticated scheme that preyed on elderly victims who were tricked into handing over thousands of dollars in cash because they thought they were helping a loved one who was in trouble,” said U.S. Attorney Olshan. “The jury’s quick verdict provides a measure of justice for the victims in this case and should serve as a reminder that our office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable those who would victimize the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.