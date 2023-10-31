PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Mason Martin, the Karns City football player who collapsed on the field in September, has now been transferred.

Mason is now at Mercy Hospital and his family says the staff are “eager to get started” on his next steps to recovery. The move comes just over two weeks after his mother, Stacy Martin, passed away after a long battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post from her daughter.

The family in the most recent post has said that had a cranial flap put in place and he’s awake and responsive. They added that he has a tube in place to help drain fluid as his body may not be able to recycle it, which is common in brain injuries.

Mason also had a shunt placed under the skin to help with draining and the family added that it “has helped but it’s a slow process.”

When he left all the nurses and staff lined the hallway and wished him well. Dr. Nail and James were waiting at the door to hug us and see us off. It was an amazing closure to that chapter of our lives. The staff on 6fg have set the bar extremely high. I have made a lot of new friends throughout Presby and I will miss them everyday. Our first few hours here at Mercy have been very exciting. The staff has been waiting for him and they’re eager to get started. Please continue to pray and fight for Mason. The next six weeks are going to be challenging and he needs your strength. Thanks for everything. Jeremiah 29:11 Denny Martin said

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

His family added that last Sunday Mason developed an infection, which caused a fever. The infection had postponed his transfer, but the antibiotics have kicked in and he was successfully transferred on Tuesday, Oct. 31.