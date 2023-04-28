PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Live Nation announced that Ed Sheeran will be bringing his “- Tour” to Pennsylvania.

LiveNation states that the performance is on June 2 at the Met Philadelphia. Sheeran will perform again in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field on June 3. These intimate performances coincide with the massive stadium shows of Sheeran’s previously announced Mathmatics Tour.

For those on the western side of the state, Sheeran will be making at stop in Pittsburgh on July 8 at Acrisure Stadium.

The newly announced tour supports Sheeran’s new album “ – “ which will be released on May 5. Information, as well as the registration system for tickets, can be found by clicking here.

Along with this new tour, a new four-part documentary on the singer will begin streaming on Disney+ starting on May 3.