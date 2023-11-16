PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) is alerting residents that their electric and gas bills may increase starting Dec. 1.

The actual energy used, natural gas or electric, makes up more than half of a user’s monthly bill. With winter right around the corner, customers who haven’t shopped around and selected a 3rd party supplier will see an increase in their bills — but some may actually see a decrease.

Beginning Dec. 1, the following changes will come from electric distributors for their “Price to Compare” (PTC) for residential customers:

Citizens’ Electric , estimated decrease from 13.333 cents to 10.964 cents per kWh (-18%);

Duquesne Light , estimated decrease from 11.45 cents to 10.46 cents per kWh (-8.6%);

Met-Ed , increase from 10.24 cents to 11.306 cents per kWh (10.4%);

PECO, estimated decrease from 9.672 cents to 8.919 cents per kWh (-7.8%);

Penelec , increase from 9.703 cents to 10.607 cents per kWh (9.3%);

Penn Power , increase from 10.556 cents to 11.231 cents per kWh (6.4%);

Pike Co. Light & Power, increase from 7.3005 cents to 8.67 cents per kWh (18.8%);

PPL , decrease from 12.126 cents to 11.028 cents per kWh (-9%);

UGI Electric, decrease from 12.128 cents to 10.26 cents per kWh (-15.4%);

Wellsboro Electric, decrease from 12.393 cents to 9.206 cents per kWh (-25.7%); and

West Penn Power, increase from 9.929 cents to 10.001 cents per kWh (1%).

The following Natural Gas Distribution Companies reported the following PTC changes for residential customers on Dec. 1:

Columbia Gas of PA , decrease from $0.46849 to $0.2881 per therm (-38.5%);

National Fuel Gas , increase from $0.30959 to $0.3674 per Ccf (18.6%);

Peoples Natural Gas Co. , increase from $1.2337 to $3.08 per Mcf (149%);

Peoples Gas Co. LLC , increase from $1.2337 to $3.08 per Mcf (149%);

Valley Energy, decrease from $0.94342 to $0.33758 per Ccf (-64.2%).

According to the PUC, it’s important for consumers to understand the two major parts of their monthly electric or natural gas bills:

Generation/supply charge – This covers the cost of the energy (electricity or natural gas) used during the month – and this charge is influenced by whether a customer chooses to “shop” for their energy services. The energy cost for this portion of the bill is determined by a consumer’s contract with a competitive supplier or, for consumers who do not shop, the utility’s “Price to Compare” (PTC).



– This covers the cost of the energy (electricity or natural gas) used during the month – and this charge is influenced by whether a customer chooses to “shop” for their energy services. The energy cost for this portion of the bill is determined by a consumer’s contract with a competitive supplier or, for consumers who do not shop, the utility’s “Price to Compare” (PTC). Delivery/distribution charge – This includes the cost for the operation and maintenance of the poles, wires, pipelines and other infrastructure that delivers energy to your home or business. This portion of your monthly bill supports your local utility. Consumers may not shop for energy delivery/distribution services.

In Pennsylvania, residents can choose who supplies their electricity and natural gas. Those prices are based on contracts those suppliers may have with the distributors.

The PUC encourages anyone struggling with utilities to #CallUtilitiesNow and have a direct conversation with the utility company. They are the “best first step” in dealing with outstanding balances and discussing assistance programs such as LIHEAP.