HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Most Pennsylvania counties are labeled as high risk for wildfires by the DCNR and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an advisory for nearly half of central PA counties for April 11.

The advisory was issued just before 9 a.m. with the citing a combination of dry and windy conditions creating the elevated risk of wildfires spreading across all of Pennsylvania. They also named 31 of Pa.’s 67 counties to have the highest risk.

High-Risk Counties

Adams

Bedford

Blair

Cambria

Cameron

Centre

Clearfield

Clinton

Columbia

Cumberland

Dauphin

Elk

Franklin

Fulton

Huntingdon

Juniata

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lycoming

McKean

Mifflin

Montour

Northumberland

Perry

Potter

Sullivan

Snyder

Schuylkill

Tioga

Warren

York

Minimum relative humidity values will range from 15 to 25 percent accompanied by wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph, according to NWS.

The Pennsylvania DCNR has also released a wildfire risk map for Wednesday, April 12, putting more counties in the “Very High” category of risk.

Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches.

If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.

For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website by clicking here.