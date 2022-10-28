PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The 2022 season for elk hunting is scheduled to start next week.

The general season begins Monday, Oct. 31 and goes until Saturday, Nov. 5. The late season is from December 31- January 7.

Harvested elk need to be taken to the elk check station within 24 hours. The 2022 Elk Check Station will be open on Oct. 31-Nov. 5 at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 134 Homestead Dr.

According to the Pa Game Commission website, an adult bull may weigh 600-1,000 pounds and an adult cow may weigh 400-600 pounds. Part of your hunt plan should include how to field-dress and move the animal from the kill site to your vehicle and onto the check station.

Hunters should bring plenty of help. Any number of unlicensed persons may accompany hunters as long as they wear the required fluorescent orange and do not participate in the hunt itself or carry a firearm. Persons just accompanying an elk hunter are not required to have an elk guide permit.