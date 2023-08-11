(WHTM) – Ellen Casey, who served as First Lady of Pennsylvania alongside her husband Governor Bob Casey Sr. for eight years and the mother of U.S. Senator Bob Casey, has died.

“Our mother, Ellen Harding Casey, died peacefully this morning at Regional Hospital, Scranton after a brief illness,” said a statement from the Casey family. “We are mourning the loss of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the center of our family, and we are deeply saddened by this loss.”

Ellen and Bob Casey Sr. had four daughters, Margi McGrath, Mary Ellen Philbin, Kate Brier, and Erin Walsh, as well as four sons, Robert Jr., Christopher, Patrick, and Matthew.

First Lady Lori Shapiro released the following statement on the passing of former First Lady Casey:

“On behalf of our entire family, Josh and I send our prayers and condolences to the Casey Family on the passing of First Lady Ellen Casey.

“Ellen was an ambassador for the Commonwealth and her beloved home of Scranton. Like Governor Casey, she made family, health, and children part of her life’s work. Her work to raise awareness around breast cancer, literacy, and so much more made the lives of countless Pennsylvanians better.

“We are grateful to Ellen for her dedication to the people of Pennsylvania. May her memory be a blessing for her family and all of us who benefited from her service.“

Senator-elect Bob Casey D-Pa., makes remarks during an election night celebration in Scranton Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., gestures while standing with his mother, Ellen Harding Casey, as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden drives by during a visit to Scranton, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Senator elect Bob Casey D-Pa.,embraces his mother Ellen at an election night celebration in Scranton Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006. Sen. Rick Santorum, a strong voice for conservatives who rose to be the No. 3 Senate Republican, was routed Tuesday by Casey, the anti-abortion, anti-gun control son of a popular Pennsylvania governor. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all US and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across Pennsylvania to immediately fly at half-staff.