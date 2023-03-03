HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Mike Zabel says he will not resign from the state legislature after a lobbyist claimed he sexually harassed her four years ago.

In a letter to Democratic caucus leaders, Zabel said he would resign from his Judiciary Committee position and seek “additional intensive treatment.”

“My illness has caused some behavior that I regret, and I agree that additional intervention

is necessary for me to fully recover,” said Zabel, who did not disclose the nature of his illness.

The House Democratic Leadership released a statement Friday afternoon saying “we agree that it is appropriate for him to take a step back from his work and focus on the challenges before him.”

Republicans called for Zabel’s resignation earlier this week after he was publicly named by a lobbyist.

“The fact that a serial predator was knowingly allowed to harass other women within the halls of this Capitol and elsewhere is shameful behavior,” said House Republican Leadership on Thursday.