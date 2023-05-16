HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee at a Pennsylvania veterinary hospital is facing charges for allegedly stealing various drugs, cash, and gift cards from the hospital and other employees, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Heidi Schumacher, 42, worked at River Valley Veterinary Hospital in Springdale, just north of Pittsburgh, when she allegedly committed these crimes.

Henry said that Schumacher surrendered Wednesday at a magisterial district court and was arraigned on seven felony counts of prohibited acts related to illegally acquiring and delivering the controlled substances; one felony count of forgery; one misdemeanor count of identity theft; and two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking.

An Office of Attorney General investigation determined that Schumacher was seen on video taking medication, often after hours when employees should not have been at the facility. Schumacher also admitted to taking about $1,100 in petty cash, as well as gift cards from the facility and other employees.

Through an investigation, it’s alleged that Schumacher printed forged prescription bottle labels and would enter the locked pharmacy area after hours to take the drugs she wanted, including Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone, Phenobarbital, Torbugesic, and Tramadol.

Additionally, Schumacher’s position as an employee allowed her to present prescriptions for her dogs to be signed by a veterinarian. In at least one instance, according to AG Henry, Schumacher presented a prescription for Hydrocodone after her dog had died.

“This employee was trusted with access to controlled substances and a petty cash account, and she broke that trust time and time again by stealing for a substantial period of time,” Attorney General Henry said. “The defendant chose to use her position to steal drugs for her own personal needs, so she will now face the consequences of her actions.”