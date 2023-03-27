PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eric Clapton is coming to Pittsburgh, one of only four stops in America on his 2023 world tour.

The tour kicks off in Japan on April 15 before heading to London in May. After the summer, Clapton, who turns 78 on March 30, will pick back up in America at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on September 8.

Clapton will venture into Canada for a day and then finish up the tour with shows in Missouri, Minnesota, and Colorado.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. You can get tickets and more information by clicking here.