CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Escaped Pennsylvania inmate Danelo Cavalcante is now armed as Pennsylvania State Police search for him 13 days after he escaped the Chester County Prison soon after being sentenced to life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

According to State Police early Tuesday morning, Troopers were pursuing Cavalcante in the area of Ridge Rd/Coventryville Rd/Daisy Point Rd in South Coventry Township, Chester County.

The North Coventry Police Department also says officers from around the area are searching the area around Route 100 and Route 23 for Cavalcante and that area roads are closed. Owen J. Roberts School District announced they would close schools on Tuesday due to the search.

Residents in the area are being asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. If you see Cavalcante, do not approach him and call 911.

State Police are expected to give an update on the search at 9:30 a.m.

The search for Cavalcante continued Tuesday a day after State Police and the U.S. Marshals acknowledged the escapee evaded a perimeter and that law enforcement was playing the “long game.”

Cavalcante’s escape from the prison was captured on video where he was seen crab walking up prison walls before State Police say he pushed through razor wire and climbed onto the roof. The 5 foot tall 34-year-old has only been spotted a handful of times and State Police say he over the weekend he stole and later abandoned a van.