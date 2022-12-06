HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s currently Older Driver Safety Awareness Week and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wanted to highlight that at an event in Harrisburg.

During an event at The Manor at Oakridge, officials from PennDOT, Aging (PDA), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and AARP discussed the difficulties that older drivers can run into.

“Mobility is essential to quality of life at any age,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers. “Many older drivers have a lifetime of valuable driving experience to draw from, and PennDOT continually seeks to balance the safety of our roadways with the need for independence and autonomy.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In Pennsylvania, about one-quarter of the 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 years or older. In 2021 over 19,700 crashes occurred with at least one driver reportedly above 65 years old.