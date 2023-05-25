SCRANTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order on Thursday directing the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to develop its “Master Plan” for older adults.

Pennsylvania is home to 3.4 million seniors, with an older adult population that ranks fifth highest in the country. Because of this Shapiro wanted a roadmap created that will help support older Pennsylvania over the next decade.

The roadmap will meet the needs of Pennsylvania’s senior population while also improving services for older residents.

“I’ve heard firsthand from seniors who told me we need to do more to help them stay in their homes, tackle rising costs, and have a high quality of life – and they deserve our full support,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “My Administration is making a long-term commitment to our seniors with this master plan and my commonsense proposal to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which will put more money back in more Pennsylvanians’ pockets. Together, we’re going to continue delivering results and help our seniors receive the support they need in order to age with dignity.”

In addition to creating the Master Plan, the Executive Order further directs the Department of Aging to:

Identify relevant services to older Pennsylvanians provided by other agencies under the Governor's jurisdiction.

Governor’s jurisdiction.

Partner with traditionally disadvantaged or underserved communities to understand their specific needs as older Pennsylvanians and where gaps in services may exist.

specific needs as older Pennsylvanians and where gaps in services may exist.

Establish at the Secretary's discretion a working group to assist in gathering, reviewing, and studying data necessary for the Master Plan.

and studying data necessary for the Master Plan.

HOW CAN YOU GET INVOLVED?

The Area Agencies of Aging and Centers for Independent Living will be hosting listening sessions to allow the public to learn more about the plan while also providing their input. These sessions will allow those with questions or who are interested in learning more about aging-related services, programs and infrastructure.

Will Thursday’s announcement, Pennsylvania joins 11 other states that are in the process of developing master plans for older adults. Five states, including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, are currently implementing their master plans.