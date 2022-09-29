PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter.

Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook Trout in more than 100 streams and lakes.

These stockings will immediately replenish some of the most popular fishing spots across the Commonwealth and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter.

“Fishing during the fall, especially, provides some of the most beautiful scenery and comfortable temperatures of the year as you enjoy an adventure on your favorite stream or lake,” Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries said. “We’re excited to make that time spent on the water even more enjoyable by making sure there are plenty of stocked trout fishing opportunities available across Pennsylvania to complement the world-class wild trout fisheries that really come alive around the same time the leaves start changing colors.”

In October alone, the PFBC will stock approximately 86,200 trout into 90 waters, including 52 lakes and 38 stream sections, including 11 Keystone Select Trout Waters, which are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations.

An additional 26 lakes will be stocked with approximately 29,600 trout during November and December. Fishers should note that stocking schedules are subject to change due to a variety of factors, including water temperature fluctuations and hatchery logistics.

Extended Trout Season Regulations

Trout that are stocked during fall and winter can be fished for immediately. Anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit. During the extended trout season (September 6 – December 31, 2022, and January 1 – February 20, 2023), the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches, unless a water is managed under special regulations.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

2022 fishing licenses and permits can be purchased online at Fishandboat.com or by visiting one of the nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.