HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today invited singers statewide to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”, a star-spangled sing-off to win a chance to inspire 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show visitors with their voices.

Each morning of the Farm Show will feature a talented Pennsylvanian, or group of Pennsylvanians, singing the national anthem live. A winner will sing each morning, and a top vote-getter will sing at the 2023 Farm Show Opening Ceremony on Saturday, January 7.

“Our 2023 theme, Rooted in Progress, invites Pennsylvanians to experience where they are grounded and where they are going,” Redding said. “There is no better way to inspire Farm Show visitors to explore the roots of our past and the promise of our future than to start each day with the National Anthem.”

The contest is open to Pennsylvania residents of all ages – both individuals and groups. Contestants can enter by emailing a YouTube link to a video of themselves singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” without instrumental accompaniment, to agcontests@pa.gov or by uploading their video or YouTube link to the comments of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page posts about the contest.

Entries can be submitted between Tuesday, October 25, and noon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Finalists will be posted for fan voting by Facebook reactions (likes, loves, wows, etc.) from Monday, November 7 through Friday, November 11, 2022, at noon. Eleven finalists will be announced on Facebook, then notified by email of the day they are scheduled to sing.

Winners will be provided a free parking pass for the day and must be present at the Farm Show Complex by 7:45 a.m. on the day they are selected to sing.

A winner will sing live at 8 a.m. each day of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show, from January 7-14. The overall winner will sing during the opening ceremonies.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Full contest rules and instructions are available here or on the Farm Show Facebook pageOpens In A New Window. Find out more about the Pennsylvania Farm Show at farmshow.pa.gov.