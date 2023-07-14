HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It has been 13 years since students have had the choice of buying whole milk in school for breakfast and lunches. However, a change could be on the horizon.

A potential legislation is gaining popularity with those in the Senate for the return of whole milk to schools.

According to the executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, Dave Smith, Pennsylvania is the eighth largest dairy producer in the United States.

With that being said, why can’t there be all types of milk available for students?

“It can not be one way or the other,” the secretary of agriculture for Pennsylvania Russel Redding said. “You have to provide options to students, whether it’s 1%, 2% or whole milk. I think the critical part of this is choice.”

Redding pictures an outcome where all sides can benefit from having whole milk be an option again for students.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I see this as a great convergence of both the farms in Pennsylvania and the dairy industry,” Redding said. “Also, the students of Pennsylvania can benefit from good nutrition through milk.”