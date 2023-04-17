PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – FBI Pittsburgh is warning the public of scam phone calls in which the caller is pretending to be a special agent.

According to the FBI, the phone call will show up as the number for FBI Pittsburgh and then the caller will call the victim by their name and tell them that their identity has been compromised. They may then go on to say that someone has opened up fraudulent bank accounts and is using them to send money overseas.

The caller tells the victims to prove their identity by purchasing Money Cards with all the funds in their bank account, according to the FBI. They are then told to read the card numbers to the suspect over the phone and text him photos of the cards, the receipt, and the victim’s face. The victims are told there will be a face-to-face meeting set up to verify their identity and return their funds. But that meeting never takes place.

To date, FBI Pittsburgh has seen several instances of these scams with losses between $1,000 to $6,000, and the victims have been located in other parts of the country.

The following is a list of suspicious activity to look out for related to this scam:

Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has fines for outstanding warrants.

Calls from local law enforcement stating the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty.

Requests for monetary gift cards (visa/green dot etc.) bank deposits, and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time.

Requests for videos or pictures of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time.

The public is being asked to remember that law enforcement will never call you if you have an arrest warrant, nor will they ask you to send money or gift cards to clear a warrant. Lastly, they will never ask you to send pictures or videos of yourself for any reason.

Be vigilant and never share personal identifying information with a caller that you have not initiated the contact with or have not verified as a legitimate business or organization.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To report a call or message from someone portraying to be law enforcement or the FBI, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov with as much caller information as possible.