SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning leaving multiple animals dead.

Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire.

Workers tell Eyewitness News all animals, around 50-60, inside multiple buildings have died. There is no confirmation yet on the total number of animals that were inside at the time of the fire.

A state police fire marshal on the scene stated the building is at a total loss. If you wish to donate to the Red Creek Wildlife Center head to their website.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.