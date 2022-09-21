HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Legislation authored by state Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) that would increase the amount of money dedicated to online firefighter training has unanimously passed the House as part of a consolidated effort to expand support for emergency responders.

“Pennsylvania took a big step forward a few years ago by allowing firefighter training to be done online,” Rigby said. “Using an existing revenue source to help pay for that training lets our emergency responders put more of their money to work doing their job and be less reliant on fundraising.”

Rigby is a former firefighter and has been passionate about the legislation.

The language from Rigby’s House Bill 2731 was rolled into a more comprehensive piece of legislation that passed unanimously on Wednesday, Sept. 21. House Bill 1178 may now be considered by the Senate.

“In June, the General Assembly made changes to the 12% tax on the sale of fireworks, the revenue from which now goes completely to support emergency responders,” Rigby added. “House Bill 1178 would specify use of that tax revenue to fund capital grants for emergency service training centers, scholarship grants reimbursement of EMS training and municipal fire department capital grants.”

Questions about this or any legislative issue may be directed to Rigby’s office at 1-814-536-9818.