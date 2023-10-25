HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage man who was caught up in an Ohio fishing scandal and facing forgery charges in a separate case is now charged with hunting violations in Pennsylvania.

Chase Cominsky, 36, is facing multiple wildlife and hunting violations. According to a criminal complaint, Cominsky is charged with two counts of unlawful killing or taking of big game; three counts of unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife; two counts of unlawful acts concerning licenses and one count of violation in tagging and reporting big game kills.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 14. in Mercer County Court.

The state game warden assigned to Mercer County said on Nov. 25, 2022, a person connected to Cominsky reported that he had taken several deer illegally and wanted authorities to know about it.

The witness said several mounted deer hanging on the walls in Cominsky’s home were illegally harvested by Cominsky during the night and not during hunting season. Not that it would matter anyway, because wildlife officials said Cominsky has not been permitted to hunt in Pennsylvania since 2008 because of previous violations.

In all, Cominsky had five illegally harvested antlered deer heads mounted on his wall, some with tags of a person who said they had never killed a deer, according to a criminal complaint in the case.

Cominsky was convicted in 2023 of using weights to make walleye fish he caught heavier during a tournament in Cleveland to win a cash prize. He and his co-conspirator were sentenced in May 2023 to 10 days in jail, had their fishing licenses suspended for three years, and Cominsky had to give up a bass boat worth $100,000. They also have to serve a year and a half probation.

In February 2023, Cominsky was charged with forgery stemming from an incident where two employees at a local bowling alley said they received two counterfeit $100 bills from Cominsky. The bills had the writings, “For Motion Pictures Purposes” and “Not Legal Tender,” on them and had other markings that showed they were fake.

The forgery case is still making its way through Mercer County Court.