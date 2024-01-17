SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five women are dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County Coroner tells 28/22 News that a minivan containing four women was heading north when it hit the median just north of the Waverly exit.

According to the coroner, five people, including a separate individual who was driving behind them and stopped after the initial collision, had exited the vehicles and were struck by a tractor-trailer and killed.

The coroner states that all of the victims are from New York and appear to belong to the same family.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

State police are investigating the deadly crash.