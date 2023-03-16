MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The King of Prussia Mall recently announced the arrival of seven new stores; five of them will be opening in Pennsylvania for the first time.

The King of Prussia Mall, located at 160 N. Gulph Rd., is welcoming the following ‘First-to-Market’ stores in the near future:

TravisMathew:

TravisMathew is a men’s and women’s clothing brand that was founded back in 2007 and is inspired by the culture and lifestyle of Southern California. According to King of Prussia Mall, the new retailer is expected to open its doors in Spring 2023.

Under Armour Brand House:

Though Pennsylvania already has several Under Armour Factory Houses, in Hershey and in Lancaster – for the first time Pennsylvania will be greeted with an Under Armour Brand House. Under Armour Brand House tends to be the store locations where Under Armour showcases its newest products and technologies. The store is expected to open in Spring 2023.

Balenciaga:

This Paris-based luxury clothing brand, often mentioned in various forms of pop culture, is opening its doors this month for the first time in Pennsylvania. Balenciaga offers a wide range of designer shirts, jackets, hoodies, handbags, shoes, and more!

BruMate:

BruMate is a popular drinkware company that specializes in creating modern and sleek cups, coolers, beer cooler sleeves, and a lot more! The new store will be opening for the first time in Pennsylvania sometime in March 2023.

Razer:

This one is for all the Pennsylvania gamers – Razer recently opened its doors at the King of Prussia Mall back in January 2023. Razer offers a vast selection of gaming equipment, from gaming chairs, keyboards, microphones, PCs, headsets, and a whole lot more!

“King of Prussia’s leasing activity is strong, and we continue to see the demand for space as our leasing teams sign leases with new and exciting national and international tenants, entrepreneurs, and restaurants,” Director of Marketing at King of Prussia Todd Putt said. “These new retailers bring unique and exciting options to the Philadelphia market and enhance our shoppers’ experience – whether they are local or on vacation.”

In addition to the five ‘first-to-market’ stores, King of Prussia Mall is also welcoming two other popular shops in the coming weeks:

UNIQLO:

UNIQLO Is a Japanese casual-wear retailer that offers a wide variety of men’s, women’s, kids, and baby clothing. According to the King of Prussia Mall, the new retail store will be opening this Friday, March 17 at 9:30 a.m. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature a Taiko Drum performance, and complimentary food and coffee.

Chicken Guy!:

This new chicken tender joint, called Chicken Guy! is a restaurant that comes from the kitchen of popularly known chef, Guy Fieri. This new eatery will be opening in the food court of the King of Prussia Mall in May 2023.

According to their website, the King of Prussia Mall has a mix of over 450 stores.