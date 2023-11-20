PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Five Pennsylvania businesses have been recognized as “Best for Vets: Employers” by the Military Times.

The “Best for Vets: Employers” is a survey of the most comprehensive annual ranking of the county’s best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits and support efforts.

Comcast NBCUniversial ranked 29th overall and first in Pennsylvania for their outreach programs, established relationships with Veterans Service Organizations and their recently launched “Lift Zones” that have helped bridge the digital divide for military families.

Penn State Health ranked 84th overall and second in Pa. for their inclusive hiring, retention support programs for all military-connected employees and tuition assistance or other financial support toward the preparation, attainment and/or maintenance of an academic or professional certificate.

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. ranked 97th overall and third in Pa. for their credit program for retirement, employee resource groups that focus on employees with disabilities and their Reservist and National Guard benefits.

Geisinger ranked 126th overall and fourth in Pa. for their military-connected job openings, their staff dedicated to recruiting and assisting veterans with disabilities and the employee resource groups that are offered.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation ranked 132nd overall and fifth in Pa. for their recruiters dedicated to assisting veterans, their “Do Ask, Do Tell” policy which encourages employees with disabilities to self-identify and their inclusion and accommodation policy.

For more information on the 161 business’s that were recognized, visit the Military Times website.