PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — Another train derailment has been reported, this time in Allegheny County.

Crews from Norfolk Southern are currently cleaning up the scene of a five-car train derailment in the area of Telford Street and West Carson Street, according to an emailed statement from Norfolk Southern and a Tweet from Pittsburgh Public Safety

The tweet continues to say that the cars were empty and there were no hazards or injuries reported at this time. West Carson Street is currently closed between Corliss Tunnel and McKees Rock Plaza.

Norfolk Southern added that the cars are upright and they appreciate the community’s patience while clean-up work happens. Norfolk Southern said the derailment happened Saturday morning but did not provide a specific time.

Details regarding what caused the derailment are currently unknown.