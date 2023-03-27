HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all Commonwealth flags across the state to fly at half-staff immediately.

This is in honor of the victims of the explosion which took place Friday at RM Palmer Company, located in West Reading. Seven people were killed.

Flags shall remain lowered at half-staff until Friday, March 31.

The governor invites all Pennsylvanians to participate in this tribute to the victims.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

State and local fire investigators are continuing to examine the scene to try to determine the cause of the blast.