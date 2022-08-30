CARLISE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company announced flu vaccinations are now available at all of its in-store pharmacies, noting that most insurance plans cover the shot at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B.

GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors. The flu shots are administered by immunizing pharmacists. No appointment is needed.

“The most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your annual flu shot,” Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations at The GIANT Company, said. “As the flu virus changes, flu vaccinations are reformulated every year, so it’s important for your entire family to get them, especially older adults and young children.”

Shirley said the pharmacies also offer the COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, which can be administered at the same time as a flu shot.

Beginning Sept. 16 until Oct. 8, select GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies will again offer drive-up flu shots. Patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car. Store locations offering this will soon be available at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or martinsfoods.com/pages/tgc-vaccines.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months or older and certain groups of people at greater risk of flu complications get a vaccination by the end of October. These groups include people with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients and those with compromised immune systems.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies are offering initial doses of Pfizer and Moderna for those ages 3 and up. Booster doses for Pfizer are available for those ages 5 and up, while booster doses for Moderna are available for those ages 18 and up. Both are offered at no out-of-pocket cost. Additionally, select pharmacy locations carry Novavax for those ages 12 and up.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or martinsfoods.com/pages/tgc-vaccines.