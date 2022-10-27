HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four men, including a former Cambria County resident, that were part of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been charged in cases of sexual assault and exploitation of 19 children, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.

Shapiro, who held a news conference in Pittsburgh Thursday morning announced that Robert Ostrander, formerly of Cambria County and now living in New York, Jesse Hill, formerly of Berks County and now living in Georgia, Jose Serrano, of Lancaster County, and Eric Eleam, of Butler County were charged in what he called “disturbing” cases.

“These cases are disturbing, the allegations hard to imagine, and all share one common tie. The 19 victims and the four men who are being charged with sexually violating them are all members of Jehovah’s Witnesses. These children deserved to be protected and grow up in peace, not to be preyed upon,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “My office will not stop until these defendants are held accountable for their crimes against innocent children and until justice is achieved for these courageous survivors.”

The defendants are being prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General for the following offenses:

Robert Ostrander, 56, formerly of Cambria County, now a resident of New York state, is alleged to have sexually abused at least two minors. He has been charged with Indecent Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children, and Corruption of Minors.

Jesse Hill, 52, formerly of Berks County, now a resident of the state of Georgia, is alleged to have used his milling business to attract young boys from his Jehovah’s Witness congregation, with promises of alcohol, marijuana, and pornography to his property for parties in the 1990s. Hill would later expose himself to the children, grope them and force them to perform oral sex. The investigation revealed at least 10 victims of Mr. Hill’s abuse. Hill has been charged with Rape, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Indecent Assault, and Corruption of Minors.

Jose Serrano, 69, of Lancaster County is alleged to have molested six young girls in 2011. He confessed to committing many of these criminal offenses to the Grand Jury and admitted to a life-long struggle with deviant impulses. He has been charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Eric Eleam, 61, of Butler County was alleged to have sexually abused a young girl and used sexual molestation as a form of discipline. He has been charged with Rape, Involuntary Deviate Sexual intercourse, Aggravated Indecent Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. When agents from the Office of Attorney General and police from Butler County attempted to take him into custody, he retreated into his bathroom and killed himself behind closed doors.

The charges stem from a Grand Jury and are charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Through the investigation, it was revealed that these men sexually abused and exploited 19 minors with whom they had close contact.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information regarding child sexual abuse is encouraged to report information to the Office of the Attorney General’s hotline at 1-888-538-8541.

Under the leadership of Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has arrested over 500 child predators.